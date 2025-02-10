Rev. Charlotte Oduro is no more my wife - Apostle Solomon Oduro announces divorce

The General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduro, has officially confirmed the end of his marriage to Rev. Charlotte Oduro, a prominent counsellor and media personality known for her frequent commentary on relationship matters.

In a press release dated Monday, 10 February 2025, Apostle Solomon Oduro disclosed that the couple has been separated for the past three years, and their traditional marriage was formally dissolved last year. The announcement comes after months of speculation regarding the couple’s relationship status.

The statement read:

It is with a deep sense of responsibility and solemn reflection that I officially announce the dissolution of my marriage to Rev. Charlotte Oduro. This decision was reached after much prayer, discussion, and careful consideration.

Apostle Oduro cited irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for the split, despite numerous attempts to salvage the marriage. He added that the decision was not taken lightly and came only after years of reflection and spiritual guidance.

The statement further appealed to the public for understanding and prayers during this transitional period:

At this juncture, I earnestly call upon my loved ones, well-wishers, and the Body of Christ to uphold both myself and Rev. Charlotte Oduro in prayer. I remain committed to my divine calling—the propagation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ—and humbly seek grace and support as we both navigate this new chapter of our lives

Rev. Charlotte Oduro, who had previously assured the public that she would never consider divorce, is yet to publicly comment on the announcement. The news of their separation has come as a surprise to many Ghanaians, given her earlier statements emphasising the sanctity of marriage.

As a respected public figure and spiritual leader, Apostle Solomon Oduro stated his desire to communicate the situation directly to avoid misinformation or undue speculation:

As a man of God and a role model to many, I consider it my responsibility to address this matter to prevent unnecessary controversy.

In closing, he expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and reiterated his commitment to his ministry:

I deeply appreciate the goodwill, love, and prayers of all who have supported me on this journey of faith. May the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, guide our hearts and minds during this season of transition.