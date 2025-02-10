5 times Charlotte Oduro made news headlines for controversial relationship advice

The General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduro, has officially confirmed the end of his marriage to Rev. Charlotte Oduro, a prominent counsellor and media personality known for her frequent commentary on relationship matters.

In a press release dated Monday, 10 February 2025, Apostle Solomon Oduro disclosed that the couple has been separated for the past three years, and their traditional marriage was formally dissolved last year.

The announcement comes after months of speculation regarding the couple’s relationship status.

Rev. Charlotte Oduro, a Ghanaian counsellor and pastor, is no stranger to headlines. Her blunt and often unconventional takes on marriage and relationships have sparked heated debates.

Here are five of her most controversial pieces of advice that stirred public reaction:

1. Pamper and make love to cheating husbands

Rev. Charlotte Oduro advised women to remain calm and even pamper their husbands after discovering infidelity, suggesting this could prevent further cheating. She referenced biblical teachings, stating,

The Bible says you no longer have authority over your body once you marry. Welcome him home like a king and address the issue later with wisdom.

Critics accused her of promoting unhealthy power dynamics and enabling infidelity in marriages

2.Don’t deny your husband sex because of financial struggles

In an interview, Rev. Oduro urged women not to withhold sex from their husbands due to financial issues, emphasising that men under stress need reassurance.

This is when they need you the most. Make them feel loved, not burdened," she said.

While some saw this as a call for empathy, others argued it ignored women’s emotional and physical needs.

3. Massage his feet and give him good sex when he offends you

Rev. Oduro suggested that women should not withhold affection or duties even when their husbands hurt them. She explained,

Two wrongs don’t make a right. Pamper him, massage his legs, and give him good sex. That’s how you maintain your home.

This advice faced backlash for placing the burden of reconciliation solely on women, sidelining the role of accountability for men.

4. Let him cheat; he’ll return when he’s tired

Rev. Oduro encouraged women not to obsess over their husbands’ infidelity, arguing that men naturally lose interest in extramarital affairs over time.

Let him cheat. Focus on your home, and he’ll come back when he’s tired, she claimed.

This sparked outrage, with many accusing her of trivialising betrayal and undermining the emotional toll of infidelity.

5. Big breasts and buttocks shouldn’t be any man’s priority

In an interview, Rev. Oduro criticised men who choose partners based solely on physical appearance, describing them as immature.

Any serious man focused on his vision won’t prioritise big buttocks and breasts. True value comes from character, not looks, she stated.

While many agreed with her point about inner beauty, some felt her delivery came across as dismissive of physical attraction in relationships.

Conclusion