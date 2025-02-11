'Sometimes you have to open the door for them to go' - Rev. Charlotte Oduro

Renowned counsellor, relationship expert, and media personality Reverend Charlotte Oduro has offered advice on the inevitability of losing loved ones.

In a video circulating on social media, she highlighted the importance of letting go of individuals who no longer contribute positively to one’s life.

Sometimes you just have to end everything… You have to open the door for some people to walk out of your life

she remarked. Reverend Oduro explained that while some people may appear caring, their presence can sometimes hinder progress instead of fostering it.

Sometimes the people you think love you—the people you’ve trusted—you need to open your door to let them out. Because some of them are pinning you but are the same people comforting you. Some behave as if they love you, but they’re still in your camp, taking information to your enemies.

Please take the bold step, make a decision, open your door, and sack them out of your life. Lock your door against negativity, she added.

This message comes shortly after the General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduro, officially confirmed the end of his marriage to Reverend Charlotte Oduro.

In a press release dated Monday, 10 February 2025, Apostle Solomon Oduro revealed that the couple had been separated for three years, with their traditional marriage formally dissolved in 2024.

The statement read:

It is with a deep sense of responsibility and solemn reflection that I officially announce the dissolution of my marriage to Reverend Charlotte Oduro. This decision was reached after much prayer, discussion, and careful consideration.

Apostle Oduro attributed the split to irreconcilable differences, despite numerous attempts to reconcile. He emphasised that the decision was made after years of reflection and spiritual guidance.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether Reverend Oduro’s video is newly recorded or a resurfaced clip.