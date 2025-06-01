G/A: NACOC raids gym, arrests suspected drug syndicate leader

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested Geoffrey Agbi, the alleged kingpin of a drug trafficking network, during a targeted operation at a gym located within the Kuntunse Spirit Filling Station near Amasaman.

In a press statement released on Saturday, May 31, 2025, NACOC confirmed that Agbi was apprehended the previous evening, Friday, May 30, around 6:20 p.m. in his private office at the facility.

The arrest followed weeks of coordinated surveillance and tracking by a specialised NACOC task force.

During the operation, officers recovered several substances suspected to be illegal narcotics from Agbi’s office. He is currently in custody and assisting investigators with ongoing enquiries.

Background and previous operations

Agbi’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a broader crackdown on a suspected drug syndicate believed to be operating under the guise of legitimate businesses at the Spirit Filling Station.

On April 14, 2025, NACOC had launched a similar operation around 10:00 p.m., targeting four establishments—a pub, a boutique, a salon, and the gym in question.

That raid led to the arrest of five individuals, including Elvis Owusu Yeboah and Joseph Godsway, both fitness instructors at the Korea Gym in the Amasaman area. Godsway is reportedly a Nigerian national.

Although Agbi, believed to be the gym’s owner and ringleader of the operation, escaped during the April raid, he was subsequently declared wanted.

Intelligence later revealed that he had returned to the facility and was actively recruiting new associates to maintain the illegal drug activities.

His arrest is considered a crucial step in dismantling what officials describe as a sophisticated local drug trafficking operation.

NACOC has reiterated its commitment to identifying and prosecuting all individuals connected to the syndicate as investigations continue.

Separate drug interception at Tema port

In a related development, NACOC, in collaboration with customs officials at Tema Port, has intercepted a 20-foot container loaded with Tramadol tablets exceeding the permitted legal strength.

The seizure, made at approximately 4:40 p.m., uncovered ninety-nine cartons of TRAMAL-X120—a combination of Tramadol and Carisoprodol at 120 mg dosage—as well as a quantity of sisal fibre.

The container, which initially appeared to hold general cargo, was flagged during inspection. Upon unstuffing, officers discovered the concealed controlled substances.