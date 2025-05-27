Mpox in Ghana: What to know about the stubborn virus giving health experts tough time

Mpox, formerly referred to as monkeypox, is a rare but potentially serious viral disease that has increasingly drawn global attention due to its outbreaks in both endemic and non-endemic regions.
In recent weeks, Ghana has recorded a resurgence of the disease, with confirmed cases prompting public health alerts and preventive guidelines from authorities.
What Is Mpox?
Mpox is a zoonotic viral disease caused by a double-stranded DNA virus belonging to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family.
The virus shares similarities with smallpox, although mpox typically presents with less severe symptoms and a significantly lower fatality rate.
MUST READ: Ex-convict narrates how kindness to strange woman landed him in jail for 15 years [Video]
The disease was first identified in 1958 following outbreaks of a pox-like illness in monkeys used for research, which led to its initial name, monkeypox.
However, the first human case was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and it has since spread to several countries in Central and West Africa.
There are two distinct clades of the mpox virus:
Clade I, common in Central Africa, tends to cause more severe illness.
Clade II, typically found in West Africa, is associated with milder symptoms.
Cameroon is notably the only country known to harbour both clades.
Mpox in Ghana: A growing concern
Ghana's first known outbreak of mpox occurred on June 8, 2022, when five cases were confirmed.
Recently, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported 10 new cases in Accra, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 19.
Five patients are currently receiving treatment, and no deaths have been recorded in this latest outbreak.
How Mpox spreads
Mpox is primarily transmitted through close physical contact with an infected person.
Modes of transmission include:
READ ALSO: No 15% fare cut for Uber, Bolt & Yango users - Online Drivers Union tells customers
Skin-to-skin contact, including during sexual activity
Mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, such as kissing
Respiratory droplets, especially during prolonged face-to-face interactions
Contaminated objects, including clothing, bedding, and surfaces
Animal-to-human transmission through bites, scratches, or handling infected animals (e.g., hunting, cooking or eating wild animals)
Mpox can also be transmitted during pregnancy or birth, which poses a serious threat to the foetus or newborn, potentially resulting in miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal complications.
People with multiple sexual partners, or those in tattoo parlours and other close-contact community settings, may be at higher risk of exposure.
Healthcare workers are also at risk, especially through needlestick injuries or direct contact without appropriate protective equipment.
Symptoms of Mpox
Symptoms typically develop within 1–21 days after exposure and usually last for 2–4 weeks, though recovery may take longer in immunocompromised individuals.
Common signs and symptoms include:
Rash (the most distinctive symptom)
Fever
Sore throat
Headache
Muscle aches
Back pain
Fatigue
Swollen lymph nodes
READ MORE: 15 of the most dangerous and brutal prisons in the world where survival isn’t guaranteed
The mpox rash often begins on the face and can spread to other parts of the body, including the palms and soles, as well as genital areas, depending on the site of contact.
The rash typically starts as a flat sore, develops into a fluid-filled blister, and eventually scabs over and falls off.
How to protect yourself and others
To prevent the spread of mpox:
Avoid close or sexual contact with anyone showing symptoms.
Frequently wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
Clean surfaces, clothing, and linens that may be contaminated.
Engage in open conversations with partners or close contacts if you're experiencing symptoms.
Seek medical advice immediately if you suspect you may have contracted mpox.
Isolate yourself from others until lesions have crusted over, scabs have fallen off, and new skin has formed.
If diagnosed, follow public health protocols on isolation, whether at home or in a medical facility. Additionally, as a precaution, it's recommended to use condoms for up to 12 weeks after recovery.
Though rare, mpox is a preventable and manageable disease.
With Ghana recording new cases, it’s essential for the public to stay informed, adhere to health guidelines, and seek prompt medical care when symptoms appear.
Public education, vigilance, and responsible health practices are key to limiting the spread of mpox and protecting vulnerable populations.