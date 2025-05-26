Ex-convict narrates how kindness to strange woman landed him in jail for 15 years [Video]

A 63-year-old ex-convict has shared a deeply moving account of how a seemingly kind gesture led to his 15-year imprisonment—a chapter of his life that continues to haunt him.

According to the man, whose name remains undisclosed, he previously served as an elder in the Church of Christ.

In an interview with Angel TV, which has since been widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), he narrated the chain of events that unfolded after what he believed was a selfless act of compassion.

I was heading home from Accra late at night when I spotted a woman walking home. I thought she was a church member, but upon our journey after boarding my private car, I noticed she wasn't the one I thought she was.

I then stopped the car for her to stop, but she insisted she take the journey with me because she'd been standing for long.

After dropping the woman off at her destination, the former church elder returned home, hoping to get some rest.

However, just a few hours later, his life would take an unexpected and devastating turn.

Two hours later, I heard a knock at my door and decided to open it. A small boy notified me that a woman was looking for me.

I then realised that it was the same woman I picked, and she asked for help. She humbly requests that I give her a place to sleep so she wakes and continues her journey.

I did it out of a good heart and gave her a place to sleep. Early in the morning, she knocked at my door and everything; I decided to drop her where she'd get a car.

According to the man, he worked as a refrigerator repair technician. When he was later invited to the police station, he assumed it was for a routine job.

What followed, however, would change his life forever.

On Sunday morning, I was invited by the police to the station. I thought I was going to repair their fridge for them only to be accused by the lady that I have raped her.

I thought it was one of these jokes, but before I could realise it, I was sent from Ajumaku to Cape Coast.

With no access to proper legal representation, he said, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Because I didn't get a good lawyer, I was jailed for 15 years. I spent 1 and a half years at remand before I was jailed for 15 years where Ataayi was.

I made an arrangement for appeal, but the lawyer I hired spent my money. I spent three and a half years at Nsawam, but upon noticing things were hard there, I opted to go back to Cape Coast prison. That's where I spent the rest of my jail term.

The man also revealed that after serving his sentence, he faced further accusations, compounding his misfortunes.

His story has triggered discussions online about the consequences of unverified allegations, the vulnerability of individuals without legal support, and the risks associated with doing good for strangers.

What does the law say about rape?

Under Ghana's Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), rape is defined as non-consensual sexual intercourse with a woman who is not the offender’s wife.

It is a first-degree felony, punishable by a minimum sentence of five years and up to 25 years' imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

The law also recognises the need for clear and voluntary consent.

In cases where an accused is convicted, the severity of punishment often depends on the strength of the prosecution’s evidence and the quality of legal defence the accused receives.