Drama as Yilo Krobo paramount chief gets 4-day jail term for contempt of court

Nene Oklepleme Nuer Anorba Sasraku, the paramount chief of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area, has been convicted by the Koforidua High Court and sentenced to four days in prison for contempt of court.

However, the process of executing the sentence has been overshadowed by confusion and controversy.

Presiding judge, Her Ladyship Jennifer Myers Ahmed, additionally ordered the chief to sign a six-month bond to be of good behaviour, citing his repeated failure to appear in court to respond to contempt charges.

His continued absence led to the issuance of a bench warrant, resulting in his eventual arrest and court appearance.

After the sentencing, the chief was placed in the custody of Corporal Albert Sitso Annan, who was assigned to escort him to the Koforidua Central Prisons.

Yet, prison authorities later reported that the convict was never formally admitted into the facility.

According to Ezekiel Korletey, Public Relations Officer of the Koforidua Prisons, the chief arrived at the prison around 6:45 p.m.—nearly ten hours after the court's ruling.

He was reportedly in poor health, with visible medical cannulas on his wrists, suggesting he had been receiving treatment.

Due to his condition, prison officials refused to admit him, instead directing that he be taken to a government hospital for a medical evaluation prior to being returned to serve his sentence.

However, neither the convict nor the police escort returned to the prison as instructed.

Mounting pressure from the complainants' legal team, led by lawyer Denis Yao Terkpertey, along with the intervention of the Eastern Regional Police Commander, led to the chief being located at the CDC Hospital in Betom, a suburb of Koforidua, where he was receiving medical treatment.

In an interview , Mr Terkpertey elaborated on the events surrounding the chief’s conviction and raised concerns about what he described as deliberate efforts to undermine the judicial process as per Classfmonline.

He questioned the integrity of the transfer process and criticised the delay in enforcing the court’s ruling.

Meanwhile, prison authorities have distanced themselves from the controversy, asserting that they followed standard procedures and were not responsible for the chief’s failure to return to custody.

The incident has sparked public debate about the impartiality of the justice system and the treatment of prominent figures under the law.

Contempt of court and punishments associated with it

In Ghana, contempt of court refers to any action that disrespects the authority, dignity, or administration of justice by the courts.

The law that primarily governs contempt of court is the Contempt of Court Act, 2002 (Act 635).

This legislation empowers courts to maintain their authority and ensure that their orders and procedures are respected without interference or obstruction.

There are two main types of contempt recognised under Ghanaian law: civil and criminal contempt.

Civil contempt usually involves failing to comply with court orders, such as refusing to appear in court when summoned or ignoring injunctions.

Criminal contempt, on the other hand, includes conduct that scandalises the court, disrespects judicial officers, or obstructs the course of justice.

Examples of criminal contempt include insulting a judge during proceedings or disrupting court sessions.

When a person is found guilty of contempt of court, the judiciary has the power to impose penalties, which may include fines or imprisonment.

The severity of the punishment depends on the nature of the contemptuous act and its impact on the functioning of the court.

Contempt can be punished summarily or following a formal hearing, ensuring the accused has the opportunity to defend themselves.

The purpose of Ghana’s contempt of court laws is to uphold the integrity and authority of the judiciary.