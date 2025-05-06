Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed for 45 days for contempt of court - Here's what she did

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the former National Service personnel who made headlines for her legal battle against a top banking executive, is to spend the next 45 days in prison following her reported imprisonment for contempt of court.
Reports say the Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for Adablah’s arrest after she made controversial remarks about the presiding judge and failed to comply with a court order. The order required her to surrender a vehicle to the court registrar pending the final determination of her case.
Deborah Adablah’s legal saga began when she filed a lawsuit against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, a banking executive at the institution where she completed her National Service. She accused him of failing to honour promises made during their intimate relationship, seeking monetary compensation and ownership of a Honda Civic she claimed was gifted to her.
On 16 May 2023, the court instructed Adablah to surrender the vehicle, registered as GC 7899-23, to the court registrar. However, reports suggest she disregarded this directive, further complicating her legal situation.
To compound matters, Adablah released two videos on social media, launching personal attacks on Justice John Bosco Nabarese, the presiding judge. In these videos, she accused the judge of bias and unprofessional conduct, questioned the integrity of Ghana’s judiciary, and dismissed the contempt proceedings as “dead on arrival.”
These actions appear to have led to her current predicament, with JoyNews reporting her arrest and subsequent 45-day jail sentence for contempt of court. This development adds a new chapter to the ongoing legal drama that has captured public attention across Ghana and beyond.
The latest twist in Adablah’s legal battle with her former lover serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting court orders and maintaining decorum in legal proceedings, regardless of personal grievances or public interest in a case.