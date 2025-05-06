Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed for 45 days for contempt of court - Here's what she did

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the former National Service personnel who made headlines for her legal battle against a top banking executive, is to spend the next 45 days in prison following her reported imprisonment for contempt of court. Reports say the Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for Adablah’s arrest after she made controversial remarks about the presiding judge and failed to comply with a court order. The order required her to surrender a vehicle to the court registrar pending the final determination of her case.

Deborah Adablah’s legal saga began when she filed a lawsuit against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, a banking executive at the institution where she completed her National Service. She accused him of failing to honour promises made during their intimate relationship, seeking monetary compensation and ownership of a Honda Civic she claimed was gifted to her. On 16 May 2023, the court instructed Adablah to surrender the vehicle, registered as GC 7899-23, to the court registrar. However, reports suggest she disregarded this directive, further complicating her legal situation.