Truth behind claims of government funding each GPL team with GH₵1m revealed

Ghana Football Association (GFA) General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has rubbished suggestions that the government bankrolled the GH₵18 million deal with broadcast partners Adesa Production Limited.

Under the new television agreement announced last week, all 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs will pocket One Million Ghana Cedis each before the new season starts in September. The package also covers live coverage of three matches weekly plus a studio programme.

However, rumours have been making rounds that the state stumped up the cash for the broadcasting partnership, prompting Harrison Addo to set the record straight during an appearance on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show. He explained:

Government has not taken its money, and it is being given to the Football Association. Government's role in this partnership was only to create an enabling environment, and we are grateful for the support from government.

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo

Addo admitted that senior government officials had thrown their weight behind the initiative, including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, and Sports Minister Kofi Adams.

The Chief of Staff, Majority Leader and the Sports Minister all said that they are in support of the partnership, so the enabling environment for other companies who will also want to come and support the processes, and the benefits are there.

Government backed deal with no cash

He was keen to stress that while politicians backed the deal, no public money changed hands. He added:

Government has not given us physical cash to invest in the league, but we are hoping that this partnership works well because it is in the interest of the country if it does work well, but the money is not from government.

The windfall comes at a crucial time for Ghanaian football, with clubs often struggling financially.