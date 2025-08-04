GFA releases 2025/26 Ghana Premier League fixtures - Hearts v Kotoko clash early

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has published the complete fixture list for next season's Ghana Premier League, giving supporters their first glimpse of the matches ahead.

Reigning champions Bibiani Gold Stars will start defending their title at home to Bechem United at Duns Park in Bibiani when the new season gets underway.

Hearts of Oak, looking to improve on last term's disappointing campaign, begin at home against promoted side Hohoe United. Meanwhile, bitter rivals Kotoko start with an away trip to Berekum Chelsea.

Other notable opening day fixtures see former champions Medeama away at Young Apostles, while Samartex travel to Vision FC. Newly-promoted Swedru All Blacks and Eleven Wonders both face tough away starts against Nations FC and Basake Holy Stars respectively.

Bibiani Goldstars won 2024/25 GPL

Last season's runners-up Heart of Lions welcome Dreams FC, whilst Karela United are at home to Aduana FC.

Super Clash set as early fixture

The Super Clash between Hearts and Kotoko takes place on matchday five at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the return meeting scheduled for matchday 22 in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

Regional rivalries feature heavily throughout the campaign. The Volta derby returns after several years when Hohoe United host Heart of Lions on matchday 17, before the return leg on the final day of the season.

Several Brong Ahafo derbies are spread across the fixture list, with Young Apostles facing local rivals on multiple occasions throughout the campaign.

The Western region derby between Medeama and Samartex is set for matchday six, with the return fixture on matchday 23.

The season kicks off on September 12, 2025, and finishes on May 23/24, 2026, perfectly timed to end before the 2026 World Cup begins in June.

Most matches will take place at weekends, with midweek slots available for rearranged fixtures when needed.

See full GPL fixtures below:

Ghana Premier League 2025/26 Fixtures