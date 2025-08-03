16 NPP officials sanctioned for misconduct in Upper East

The Upper East Regional Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken decisive disciplinary action against sixteen party members and officials from the Pusiga and Tempane constituencies, following a series of misconduct allegations tied to the 2024 general elections.

In a statement dated 1st August 2025, Regional Chairman Anthony Namoo confirmed the sanctions, which were based on the findings of a thorough investigation by the Regional Disciplinary Committee. The inquiry, initiated on 25th January 2025, involved several hearings held in March, with final conclusions submitted in June. These outcomes formed the basis for the disciplinary measures now being implemented.

Among the most significant actions taken is the dismissal of Sawuda Bilgumsey, the 2nd Vice Chairman, who has also been barred from holding any party office indefinitely—unless he reimburses funds alleged to have been misappropriated. This penalty underscores the party's firm stance on financial accountability and integrity within its leadership.

The sanctions, varying in severity, reflect the nature and gravity of the offences:

Five-Year Ban: Six officials, including 1st Vice Chairman Musah Awudu and Treasurer Jacob Akazusah, have been removed from office and banned from holding any party position for five years due to what the committee described as serious infractions.

Four-Year Ban: One coordinator faced dismissal and a four-year suspension from all party activities, signalling the party’s intolerance for misconduct, regardless of rank.

Three-Year Suspension: Eight members, including polling station executives and other grassroots operatives, have been handed three-year suspensions, reinforcing the NPP’s commitment to discipline at every level of its structure.

While disciplinary measures were enforced for the majority, not all who were investigated were found culpable. Notably, five members — among them Salifu Ibn Adams, the Constituency Research and Elections Officer — were exonerated after the committee found no wrongdoing on their part.

“The disciplinary action is intended to uphold party discipline and ensure accountability among its members,” the statement read, reinforcing the party’s internal standards and operational ethics.

In line with party regulations, the Regional Executive Committee has instructed that all affected positions be filled promptly to avoid disruptions in party activities and to help restore confidence among supporters and the broader public.

As the party moves forward from these developments, emphasis is being placed on promoting ethical leadership and reinforcing a culture of responsibility and integrity within the NPP.