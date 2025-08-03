7 important tests to take with your partner before you say “I Do”

Marriage is not just a declaration of love — it’s a lifelong partnership that merges your goals, values, health, and habits. While butterflies and romance matter, long-term compatibility requires clarity and preparation.

Before you commit to forever, it’s wise to have some honest conversations — and even a few practical tests — to ensure you're both entering marriage with open eyes and aligned expectations.

Here are seven key tests every couple should consider before tying the knot:

Tests You Should Conduct Before Getting Married

1. Medical Compatibility and Genetic Testing

Understanding each other’s medical history is not just about avoiding surprises — it’s about ensuring a safe and healthy future together. Both partners should undergo a full medical screening, including tests for blood group compatibility, genotype (especially for sickle cell carriers), sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and fertility assessments if children are in your future plans.

In cases where genotypes are incompatible (e.g., AS and AS), it opens the door for informed decisions and counselling. Health should never be taken for granted in a marriage — being upfront builds trust and demonstrates mutual care.

2. Financial Transparency and Budgeting Compatibility

Money can’t buy love, but it can certainly strain it. Before saying “I do,” both partners should openly share their financial situations, including income, debts, savings, spending habits, credit scores, and long-term goals.

Some couples naturally align in their money mindset, while others may need to negotiate and compromise. Having this conversation now can prevent major fallouts later. Consider setting a budget together, discussing whether you’ll keep joint or separate accounts, and what financial independence looks like within the marriage.

3. Communication and Conflict Resolution Style

Arguments are inevitable — but how you handle them can either build your bond or break it. Take the time to explore how each of you responds to conflict. Do you shut down, get defensive, avoid hard conversations, or lash out? Do you listen with empathy, apologise sincerely, or hold onto resentment?

A communication or conflict-style assessment (even something informal like journalling your triggers) can provide insight. The goal isn’t to be perfect, but to be aware — and committed to working through challenges together.

4. Love Language and Emotional Needs Awareness

Everyone expresses love differently. Taking the Five Love Languages test is a fun yet eye-opening way to learn how your partner truly feels loved — whether it’s through words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, or gifts.

For example, if your partner needs physical touch but you’re more verbal, you can now be intentional about meeting halfway. Knowing how to “speak” your partner’s emotional language can strengthen intimacy and prevent unnecessary tension.

5. Values and Life Goals Alignment

Before you become legally and emotionally bound, make sure your values and visions for the future are aligned. This includes beliefs around faith, family, parenting, career goals, politics, lifestyle preferences, and even where you want to live long-term.

Differences in values don’t always mean incompatibility — but misunderstood or undisclosed expectations can cause deep disappointment later. Talking through your non-negotiables early helps build mutual respect and understanding.

6. Sexual Compatibility and Intimacy Expectations

Physical intimacy plays a central role in many relationships. It’s important to understand your partner’s sexual needs, comfort levels, boundaries, and preferences before marriage. Differences in libido or expectations aren’t deal-breakers — but silence about them can be.

Have honest conversations about your desires, fantasies, and what a fulfilling sex life looks like for both of you. If needed, consider seeing a professional together for guidance. Mutual consent, respect, and openness are essential for lasting intimacy.

7. Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Check-In

Emotional resilience is just as important as physical health. Partners should feel safe discussing their mental health journeys — whether it involves past trauma, anxiety, depression, or ongoing therapy.

If one or both of you are struggling with emotional challenges, it doesn’t mean marriage is off the table. But it’s crucial to support each other with empathy and create an emotionally safe environment. Many couples also benefit from premarital counselling, which helps build tools for navigating life together.

Marriage isn’t just about loving each other on the good days — it’s about choosing each other even through uncertainty, illness, financial strain, or emotional rough patches. These tests are not about distrust — they’re about building a solid, transparent foundation for a shared life.

