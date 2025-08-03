PUSAG raises alarm as over 3,500 students attend unapproved universities

More than 3,500 Ghanaian students are now facing an uncertain future after it emerged that they had enrolled in 22 tertiary institutions operating without accreditation. The revelation, made by the Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG), raises serious concerns about the integrity of the country’s higher education system and the long-term prospects of affected students.

According to PUSAG, the students’ academic qualifications may be deemed invalid — a development that could severely impact their eligibility for mandatory national service and limit their chances of securing employment in both the public and private sectors.

In a public statement commending the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for intensifying its clampdown on such institutions, PUSAG's National President, Ibrahim Issah, urged vigilance from all stakeholders. “PUSAG urges all students, parents, and guardians to verify the accreditation status of any tertiary institution before enrolling,” he said. “Information can be confirmed directly via the GTEC website or through PUSAG’s helpdesk.”

Issah also called on the media, civil society, and the general public to rally behind the campaign to stamp out academic fraud. “Education is not just a personal aspiration—it is a national asset that must be protected,” he stated.

The latest enforcement measures by GTEC, supported by PUSAG’s advocacy, underscore a broader effort to safeguard quality and credibility in Ghana’s tertiary education landscape. Their joint mission is to ensure that every student’s investment in higher education results in qualifications that are accredited, recognised, and respected — forming a solid foundation for personal advancement and national development.

However, the fallout for those already enrolled in unrecognised institutions is severe. This latest crisis echoes longstanding challenges in the education sector, including the National Service Authority’s ongoing battle against “ghost names” on its deployment lists.

The Hidden Costs of Unaccredited Education

Students who attend unapproved institutions suffer multiple setbacks that go beyond wasted time and money:

Ineligibility for National Service:

Ghana’s national service scheme is a mandatory year-long programme for graduates from accredited tertiary institutions. Without this requirement fulfilled, graduates are ineligible for most formal employment, especially in the public sector and many corporate firms.

Disqualification from the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF):

The SLTF explicitly states that loans are available only to those enrolled in “accredited tertiary programmes in accredited institutions in Ghana.” This disqualifies thousands of students from financial support, often after they have already committed significant personal or family resources to tuition.

Invalidation of Academic Qualifications:

Degrees and certificates issued by unaccredited institutions are not recognised by employers or higher learning institutions. This shuts the door to both professional employment and postgraduate study, locally and abroad, leaving many students with debt and no viable qualifications to show for it.

PUSAG's Response and the Way Forward

In response to the escalating issue, PUSAG has taken a proactive stance, unveiling several initiatives aimed at curbing the spread of academic fraud and supporting current and prospective students:

Nationwide Accreditation Verification Drive:

PUSAG has embarked on an independent nationwide campaign to verify the status of every private tertiary institution in Ghana. This initiative will allow students to cross-check institutional credentials against GTEC’s official database before applying or continuing their studies.

Public Awareness and Education Campaigns:

In collaboration with GTEC, PUSAG will roll out outreach efforts to raise awareness on how students and their families can independently confirm an institution’s accreditation. GTEC’s website remains the official and most reliable source for such information.

Policy Advocacy and Legal Reform:

PUSAG is lobbying for stricter enforcement of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023). This includes pushing for harsher sanctions on institutions operating outside legal boundaries, and supporting GTEC in closing regulatory gaps that allow such entities to operate.

As the campaign to protect Ghana’s educational integrity gains momentum, both GTEC and PUSAG emphasise the shared responsibility of students, guardians, institutions, and regulators in ensuring transparency, legitimacy, and quality within the tertiary education sector.