15 countries with the highest cases of sexually transmitted infections in 2025

20 May 2025 at 15:51
Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) continue to pose serious public health concerns worldwide. These infections can lead to a range of health complications, including infertility, chronic pain, birth complications, and in some cases, death.

They also contribute to long-term physical and emotional distress for millions of individuals each year.

Globally, the spread of STIs remains alarmingly high. Millions of new cases are recorded annually, with infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis making up the bulk of new diagnoses.

Viral infections like herpes, HIV, hepatitis B, and human papillomavirus (HPV) are also widespread and can have lifelong consequences if left untreated.

STIs are primarily transmitted through sexual contact but may also be spread from mother to child during pregnancy or childbirth, through blood transfusions, or via non-sterile medical instruments. The root causes vary, with bacteria, viruses, and parasites all contributing to the global burden.

In 2025, new data from Data Pandas highlights regional differences in STI prevalence. Southern African nations such as South Africa, Botswana, and Lesotho report the highest infection rates globally.

Interestingly, countries with relatively high income levels, like Bermuda, also appear among those with the highest rates when adjusted per 100,000 people.

On the other end of the scale, many South Asian and Middle Eastern countries report significantly lower infection rates.

This could reflect the influence of cultural norms, effective public health policies, or limited reporting due to stigma or weak health systems.

The following list ranks the 15 countries with the highest STI rates in 2025 based on the latest available data.

Countries with the Highest Cases of Sexually Transmitted Infections

Country

STD Rate (per 100k)

1. South Africa

37,273

2. Botswana

34,106

3. Lesotho

32,472

4. Bermuda

32,365

5. Brazil

31,746

6. Gabon

31,452

7. Barbados

30,969

8. Puerto Rico

30,911

9. Eswatini

30,866

10. Cuba

30,770

11. Namibia

30,535

12. Jamaica

29,583

13. Saint Lucia

29,562

14. Trinidad and Tobago

29,263

15. Republic of the Congo

29,262

