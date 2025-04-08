5 side hustles that can pay you more than a 9-5 job – Don’t miss no. 2

A 9-5 job especially in Ghana is no longer the golden ticket to financial freedom. With the cost of living skyrocketing and inflation eating away at salaries, many Ghanaians are finding it harder than ever to make ends meet on a fixed monthly paycheck.

Bills pile up, fuel prices keep rising, and the price of basic goods seems to change by the day.

For many, the traditional salary just doesn’t stretch far enough to cover the rising costs of life. That’s why more and more Ghanaians are turning to side hustles as a way to supplement their income—and some are even earning more than their full-time jobs.

If you’re tired of the limitations of a 9-5 job, here are five side hustles in Ghana that could potentially earn you more than your full-time salary.

5. Ride-Hailing – After Work, Holidays, and Weekends

If you own a car and have some free time, becoming a ride-hailing driver is a simple yet effective way to earn extra cash. Whether you’re driving for Uber, Bolt, or Yango, the demand for rides in Ghana’s major cities, particularly Accra, is consistently high. With flexible hours, you can work during peak times—after work, on weekends, or during festive seasons.

Earnings: As a part-time driver, you could earn GH¢1,000–GH¢3,000 a month. During high-demand periods like Christmas or public holidays, your earnings could soar higher.

4. Indomie or Spaghetti Selling – Quick Meals for Busy Ghanaians

Ghanaians are always on the go, and a warm, delicious bowl of Indomie or spaghetti is the perfect comfort food after a busy day. If you’re based in a high-traffic area, setting up an Indomie stall or spaghetti stand can be incredibly profitable.

People are always hungry, and there’s always room for quick, affordable meals that hit the spot.

Earnings: Depending on your location, you could earn anywhere between GH¢200 to GH¢1,500 per week, making this side hustle a consistent income stream.

3. Online Sales – Instagram Thrift, Food, Wigs, and More

With the power of Instagram and Facebook, starting an online store has never been easier. Whether you’re selling thrift clothes, hair wigs, or local food items, there’s a massive market waiting for your products. E-commerce is booming in Ghana, and the social media platforms provide access to a wide range of customers, locally and internationally.

Earnings: Depending on your products and how well you market them, you could be making anywhere between GH¢2,000 and GH¢10,000 or more per month.

2. Momo Business – Mobile Money

Here’s where things get interesting. Momo (Mobile Money) is more than just a convenience in Ghana; it’s become a vital financial service for millions.

As a Momo agent or vendor, you can make a steady stream of income by facilitating financial transactions in your community. Whether you're helping people send money, pay bills, or withdraw funds, the demand for mobile money services continues to rise.

Earnings: Depending on your location and transaction volume, Momo agents can earn between GH¢1,000 and GH¢5,000 per month—or even more during peak periods like the end of the month when people receive their salaries.

1. Content Creation – Influencers

It’s official: Content creation has taken the world—and Ghana—by storm. If you’re passionate about fashion, food, lifestyle, or even technology, there’s an audience for you.

Influencers in Ghana are raking in substantial amounts of money by collaborating with brands, creating sponsored content, and engaging with followers on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The more creative and authentic your content, the more you can attract lucrative partnerships.

Earnings: Top influencers can make anywhere from GH¢5,000 to GH¢50,000+ per month, depending on their audience size and brand partnerships.

Final Thoughts

The traditional 9-5 job no longer has a monopoly on wealth creation in Ghana. Whether you’re creating engaging content, capitalising on the booming mobile money industry, or selling quick meals to hungry Ghanaians, these side hustles are not only helping many thrive financially but also providing an alternative path to financial independence.