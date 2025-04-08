GH¢10m defamation: ‘I’ll pay with the cocaine money’ – Abronye fires Bawa Mogtari

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has dismissed the demands of Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Mahama, in a brewing defamation row.

According to Abronye, he is unfazed by her demand for GH¢10 million in compensation over allegations he made which she claims are defamatory.

In an earlier interview on Net 2 TV, Abronye DC alleged that Mogtari chose a position as a presidential staffer over a ministerial appointment in order to benefit from a substantial monthly salary of GH¢95,000 (ninety-five thousand Ghana cedis).

Following the claims, a letter from her legal representatives, R.O. Solomon Consulting, dated 3rd April 2025 and addressed to Abronye DC, refuted the allegations. The letter described them as false and calculated to incite public disaffection against her.

The letter demanded GH¢10 million in compensation, an unqualified apology, and a retraction of the statements. It also warned that legal action would be pursued should Abronye fail to comply.

However, in a recent interview on Wontumi FM, Abronye DC maintained his stance and reiterated his allegations. During the interview, he took aim at Bawa Mogtari, referencing recent controversies surrounding alleged drug-trafficking activities in the country.

He stated:

The letter is just a social media stunt; it won’t hold up when we meet physically. As for the GH¢10 million, if you consider the cocaine money, I can pay her more than that. She should use some of the cocaine money to compensate herself. The GH¢10 million was a mistake – she should have demanded GH¢100 million.

Responding further to the alleged defamation suit, Abronye questioned:

What exactly does she do at the Jubilee House to justify a GH¢95,000 salary? What work does she do to afford expensive designer bags, which she never used in the past eight years – none of which cost less than US$2,500? She must produce receipts for all of them, because she is a public official. That is corruption.