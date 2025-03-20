‘Mahama government is after my life, I am not safe’ – Abronye cries out (video)

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has alleged that his life is under threat under the current John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Speaking in a recent interview with Asaase Pa FM, Abronye DC claimed that he was being trailed by unidentified government operatives.

He alleged:

When I move about these days, the NDC guys are monitoring me. My life is now in danger. I don't feel safe under Mahama’s administration.

When asked whether he plans to leave the country due to the alleged threats, he responded:

I don’t plan on travelling out of the country. I will stay and suffer. If I get hurt, we must hold the government accountable. I am informing the international community about this situation. They are threatening me, but it does not mean I will be quiet about what is happening in the country.

His allegations come weeks after he was invited by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) over claims that the Mahama-led government had “stolen” over five hundred and fifty million Ghana cedis intended for dismissed recruits and appointees.

In an interview on Movement TV, Abronye DC alleged that the revocation of appointments made after 7th December 2024 was part of a scheme to misappropriate the funds, stating that financial clearance had already been issued for the recruitment.