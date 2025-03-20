Here’s all the drama you missed about Okatakyie Afrifa’s arrest by NIB (video)

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was reportedly arrested by security operatives from the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

Mr Afrifa-Mensah, a well-known critic of the NDC administration, widely known for his social media show For the Records, was allegedly picked up late on Wednesday, 19th March 2025, at Achimota Mile 7.

While full details of the arrest are yet to be confirmed, the incident immediately sparked outrage among the leadership and supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

How It Started

It all began with an audio message circulating on social media, revealing the alleged arrest and calling for public support.

Reactions

Several top NPP officials took to social media, accusing the government of state-sponsored attacks on journalists, using the hashtag #FreeOkatakyieAfrifaNow.

One of the most notable figures to react was Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who wrote in a social media post:

It started with Abronye. Now it's Okatakyie Afrifa. The NDC Government must be tolerant! Using State Security to intimidate opponents is not good for our democracy! Okatakyie Afrifa must be released now!!!

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong also posted:

The arrest of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, a journalist, by the NDC government is a dangerous attack on democracy and freedom of speech! Ghana must not descend into tyranny. He must be released NOW!

NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye added:

The NIB picking up Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah is a clear attempt to silence critics by the President Mahama-led administration. The NDC is doing everything possible to stifle the media. #FreeOkatakyieAfrifaNow

Okatakyie Afrifa’s Release

After about an hour of public outrage, Henry Nana Boakye confirmed Afrifa’s release, following intervention from top NPP officials.

In a Facebook post, he wrote:

We have just left the premises of National Security, and it is very disappointing to say that the arrest of Okatakyie Afrifa by National Security operatives after his exams this evening was completely unnecessary and unwarranted.

Thanks to the efforts of several individuals who intervened, he has been released. Free speech cannot be suppressed under the guise of an investigation. If that is the case, then National Security should be prepared to arrest all of us.