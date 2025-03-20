Ghana records over 3000 cases of cholera, 19 deaths in the Central Region

More than 3,000 suspected cholera cases have been reported in Ghana’s Central Region, with 260 confirmed and 19 fatalities recorded so far.

The alarming figures were disclosed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Agnes Achiamaa Anane, during the region’s Annual Health Sector Performance Review in Cape Coast on Wednesday, 19th March.

Dr Anane also revealed that four health workers were infected during the outbreak, which began in late 2024.

“Four health workers were infected, it happened last year, 2024. I am sorry to state that out of these cases, we’ve lost 19 from cholera,” she said.

She acknowledged that the outbreak had put immense pressure on the region’s health system but assured that measures are being taken to enhance surveillance and prevent future outbreaks.

Dr Anane further emphasised the need for greater investment in health infrastructure to enable the region to respond more effectively to such emergencies.

“More investment in health infrastructure is needed to better handle such emergencies,” she added.

Cholera is a highly fatal disease that spreads through contaminated food and water, leading to severe diarrhoea, dehydration, and, if left untreated, death. In severe cases, a healthy individual can succumb within hours due to rapid fluid loss.