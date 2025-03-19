Adwoa Sarfo drops explosive details of alleged sabotage by NPP leadership

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has dislcsed that her defeat in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries was deliberately orchestrated by some members of her own party.

Speaking on Asempa FM, she explained that her prolonged absence from Parliament was misunderstood by the party’s leadership, particularly by some unnamed MPs who believed she had abandoned the party.

According to her, despite offering an apology for the situation, she was still voted out:

My loss in the primaries was orchestrated because they felt I did not treat the party well in Parliament. If we are not careful, a few party members will elect candidates who may be rejected in national elections.

She further stated that she had made significant contributions to the party and was surprised by the treatment she received:

I worked diligently for the party until 2020, despite having a one-year-old child at the time. My absence was not intentional, and I communicated my situation to the leadership.

When questioned about allegations that a private jet was arranged to bring her back to Ghana to vote on the controversial E-Levy, she responded:

A number of things happened. I challenge NPP leaders to tell me if a private jet was arranged, was Adwoa Safo the only one on board? I was not alone.

Adwoa Safo lost the NPP parliamentary primary on Saturday, 27th January, to Mike Oquaye Jnr, who secured 1,194 votes against her 328.