Anas sends strong message to Ghanaian politicians after $18m defamation jury verdict

19 March 2025 at 10:13
Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has issued a strong warning to Ghanaian politicians against undermining the media’s role in holding power to account.

His statement follows a jury verdict from the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, United States, which ruled in his favour in an $18 million defamation lawsuit against former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In a unanimous decision, the eight-member jury found Mr Agyapong liable for defamation over comments he made on The Daddy Show, hosted by US-based Ghanaian presenter Frederick Asamoah.

On Tuesday, 18 March, both Mr Agyapong and Anas were present in court as Honourable Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham read the jury’s verdict.

Anas Reacts to the Verdict

Reacting in a statement, Anas described the ruling as a legal triumph, emphasising that it affirms the importance of truth and integrity in journalism.

He wrote:

This victory is especially significant for me because proving defamation in the United States is an exceptionally high hurdle, requiring clear and convincing evidence of malice. That the jury ruled unanimously in my favour underscores that Mr Agyapong acted both maliciously and recklessly in his attacks against me.

Anas also referenced a similar defamation case he filed against Mr Agyapong in Ghana, which was dismissed. He called for reforms to address systemic flaws in the country’s judicial system.

He added:

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Today's outcome sends a powerful message, particularly to Ghanaian politicians: you cannot take the media for granted. The press plays an indispensable role in scrutinising power and holding leaders accountable, and any attempt to undermine this essential function will be met with resolute resistance.

Anas further expressed gratitude to his legal team and supporters as the case nears its final determination.

News

