Video shows Agyapong looking sad in US court as jury fines him $18m for defaming Anas

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, was captured in Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, United States, where a jury awarded $18 million in defamation damages against him in favour of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

A video of the court proceedings on Tuesday, 18 March, shows the former lawmaker wearing a light blue and white striped Lacoste shirt, looking concerned as the jury delivered its verdict.

Also present in court was Anas, who, unlike his usual masked disguise, was seen in a grey shirt with a heavy beard and dreadlocks, believed to be prosthetics to conceal his appearance.

Meanwhile, the jury’s verdict has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The Verdict

In a unanimous decision, the eight-member jury found Mr Agyapong liable for defamation over comments he made on The Daddy Show, hosted by US-based Ghanaian presenter Frederick Asamoah.

Presided over by Honourable Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham, the case saw Mr Agyapong take the stand alongside his brother, Ralph Agyapong.

The former lawmaker reportedly introduced audiovisual evidence under the title Who Watches the Watchman and cited a Ghanaian court ruling in his defence.

However, despite these efforts, the case was thoroughly prepared and presented by Anas’s legal team, led by Andrew Deheer, Esq. The jury ultimately delivered an 8-0 verdict on every count against Mr Agyapong, who was present in court.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Mr Agyapong’s lawyers have filed for a mistrial, with a final ruling expected in the coming weeks.

Anas’ Reaction

Reacting to the ruling in a statement, Anas emphasised the importance of holding politicians accountable for their comments against media personnel. He wrote:

Today's outcome sends a powerful message, particularly to Ghanaian politicians: you cannot take the media for granted. The press plays an indispensable role in scrutinising power and holding leaders accountable, and any attempt to undermine this essential function will be met with resolute resistance.