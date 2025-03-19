‘I will never regret abstaining from e-levy vote’ – Adwoa Safo (video)

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has stated that she has no regrets about her decision to abstain from voting on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

According to her, the E-Levy was a regressive tax that worsened the financial burden on ordinary Ghanaians. She explained that while her vote was crucial to the government's decision at the time, she was caught between the positions of her constituents—who opposed the levy—and that of her party.

In an interview on Asempa FM, she stated:

One thing I don’t and will never regret is the passage of the E-Levy, which was used against me. When the levy was introduced, I felt it would not help the country. My father started from humble beginnings, and our upbringing taught us to help the less privileged.

When I see petty traders sending small amounts of money back to their villages, I don’t see why they should be taxed.

She further disclosed:

Even the elders of my church cautioned against the E-Levy, so I was torn between my church and my party. Considering all these factors, I made a firm decision to abstain, and I am happy to say that it has strengthened my position in the church.

Adwoa Safo added:

I look forward to the day when MPs will vote based on the preferences of their constituents rather than the party’s position. The fact that Dr Bawumia has promised to scrap the E-Levy vindicates my decision.

Background on the E-Levy

The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) was introduced in May 2022 under the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) and its amendment, Act 1089.

The policy imposed a 1% levy on electronic transfers, including transactions facilitated by banks and mobile money providers.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the John Mahama-led government will abolish the electronic transfer levy.