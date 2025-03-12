Behind the Scenes: How Ato Forson’s 'made in Ghana' bag for 2025 budget was made

Exclusive video footage has emerged online, showcasing the craftsmanship behind the Made in Ghana leather briefcase used by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for the presentation of the 2025 Budget Statement.

The Minister presented the budget in Parliament on 11th March, announcing key tax reforms and allocations aimed at achieving the country’s economic targets.

However, as Dr Forson stepped out on budget day, the cameras weren’t just focused on him—the nation’s attention was also drawn to the leather briefcase he carried.

During his presentation, he revealed that the bag was a Horseman Minimalist Handmade Leather briefcase, a product of Ghanaian craftsmanship designed by renowned shoemaker Tonyi Senaya’s Horseman brand.

For the first time in Ghana’s history, the national budget was symbolically carried in a Made in Ghana bag—an embodiment of President John Mahama’s “Buy Ghana, Wear Ghana” agenda.

Crafted from premium authentic leather, the briefcase was not just functional but also a statement of resilience, self-reliance, and national pride.

A video of the briefcase’s production process highlights the meticulous steps involved, from cutting and dyeing the leather to the final assembly of the bag.

Excerpts of 2025 Budget

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also announced the abolition of several “nuisance” taxes in the coming days. These include the Betting Tax, E-Levy, Emissions Levy, VAT on Motor Vehicle Insurance Policies, Tax on Unprocessed Small-Scale Miners' Gold, and the COVID-19 Levy.