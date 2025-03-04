Ghana Month: 6 Ghanaian brands making big waves on the international market

Ghana is home to some of the most innovative and impactful brands that have gained international recognition.

From fashion and footwear to beverages and luxury watches, these homegrown brands are making a name for themselves beyond Africa’s borders.

Here are six Ghanaian brands that are putting the country on the global map.

1. GTP – A Legacy of Authentic African Prints

For over five decades, GTP (Ghana Textiles Printing) has been a household name in Ghanaian fashion, known for its vibrant and high-quality fabrics.

Established in 1966 under the leadership of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, GTP has evolved from traditional wax printing methods to modern Rotary Screen-Printing Machines, eliminating the need for wax in its production process.

As a member of the VLISCO GROUP, GTP combines rich African heritage with innovation, ensuring its designs remain trendy while celebrating Ghanaian culture.

With full-scale production in Ghana and raw materials sourced from West Africa, GTP has cemented its place as a truly African brand with a global appeal.

2. Golden Tree Chocolate – Ghana’s Cocoa Excellence

When it comes to premium chocolate, Ghana is a powerhouse—and Golden Tree Chocolate, manufactured by Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC), is a shining example.

Established in 1965 and publicly listed in 2003, CPC operates from Tema, Ghana, producing some of the finest cocoa-based products enjoyed both locally and internationally.

Golden Tree’s product range includes chocolate bars, drinking chocolate, couverture, cocoa powder, and chocolate-coated peanuts (Pebbles).

By processing Ghana’s world-renowned cocoa beans into high-quality confectionery, the brand has established itself as a leader in Africa’s cocoa industry, with a growing presence in markets beyond the continent.

3. Kasapreko – Redefining African Beverages

Founded in 1989 by Dr. Kwabena Adjei, Kasapreko Company Ltd started as a small operation in a garage but has grown into one of Africa’s leading beverage manufacturers.

The brand initially gained popularity for its herbal-based alcoholic drinks, made from locally sourced ingredients.

ALSO READ: Confusion rocks NPP as Stephen Amoah vows to expose those behind 2024 defeat

Today, Kasapreko operates a state-of-the-art production facility, manufacturing over 100 different products, including bitters, whisky, gin, liqueurs, brandy, soft drinks, and wines.

With exports to 16 countries worldwide, Kasapreko is celebrated for its high-quality standards and was the first Ghanaian beverage manufacturer to introduce custom-designed bottles and caps, giving it a distinct brand identity.

4. Horseman Shoes – Handcrafted Elegance from Ghana

Footwear brand Horseman Shoes has redefined Ghana’s leather industry with its handcrafted, stylish, and durable leather footwear.

Founded by Tonyi Senayah, the company produces a wide range of products, including men’s dress shoes, unisex sandals, school footwear, and safety boots.

The brand has gained international attention, with features on major global platforms such as CNN and DW.

By combining Ghanaian craftsmanship with contemporary designs, Horseman Shoes is proving that African-made footwear can stand toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

5. Caveman Watches – Ghana’s First Luxury Watch Brand

Luxury meets craftsmanship with Caveman Watches, Ghana’s first-ever watch brand, founded on 12th December 2018 by Anthony Mensah Dzamefe.

Based in Accra, Caveman has gained international recognition, including an endorsement from the New York Times, for its commitment to designing and hand-assembling high-quality timepieces.

Caveman has set a new standard in African horology, positioning itself as a pioneering force in the continent’s watchmaking industry.

With an emphasis on durability, elegance, and precision, the brand is steadily growing its influence across the globe.

6. FREE THE YOUTH – Redefining African Streetwear

What started as a simple social media movement has evolved into a global fashion and creative powerhouse.

FREE THE YOUTH, founded by Jonathan Coffie, Kelly Foli, Winfred Mensah, and Richard Kweku Ormano, is more than just a clothing brand—it’s a movement empowering young Africans to connect with global art and streetwear culture.

From showcasing Ghanaian street style online to becoming a multi-dimensional company, FREE THE YOUTH now operates as a fashion brand, creative agency, and NGO, all dedicated to promoting youth-driven creativity and community development.

Final Thoughts

These Ghanaian brands are not only thriving in their respective industries but also elevating the country’s presence on the global stage.

With their commitment to innovation, quality, and cultural authenticity, they continue to inspire and pave the way for future African entrepreneurs.