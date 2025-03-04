2 bishops spark controversy with unusual tongue-to-tongue anointing (video)

A viral video showing a tongue-to-tongue anointing between two bishops has sparked controversy online.

The incident reportedly took place between two bishops of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church in southwestern Nigeria.

In the footage, an elderly bishop is seen anointing a younger bishop who kneels before him. The ritual begins with the elder pouring water from a bottle onto the younger bishop’s head three times before handing him the bottle to drink from.

However, the moment that has drawn widespread criticism occurs when the elderly bishop sticks out his tongue, prompting the kneeling bishop to do the same, resulting in a controversial exchange.

The video has ignited debate online, with many expressing shock and disappointment over the act.

In response, the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church issued a press statement condemning the act, describing it as "despicable before both God and man" and distancing itself from those involved.

According to the church, preliminary investigations have identified the lead figure performing the anointing as His Eminence Baba Aladura Alfred Oluwasegun Okikiola Ogunnusi (LAHOJAH).

The investigation further revealed that the anointing took place in the Ogijo area of Ogun State, while the man being anointed, identified as Benjamin, also known as Ajigbo, runs a makeshift ‘church’ in the Adamo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The church’s statement clarified:

For the avoidance of doubt, and for the benefit of those unfamiliar with the Cherubim & Seraphim Church, our church strictly abhors idolatrous practices, as were flagrantly displayed in the video.