Bishop Obinim questions Dumelo’s ministerial appointment, claims he lacks experience

Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has weighed in on the recent appointment of John Setor Dumelo as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, questioning whether the actor-turned-politician is qualified for the role.

Speaking during a sermon at his International God's Way Church, Obinim dismissed Dumelo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, as lacking the necessary experience to serve as a minister.

Opportunity comes but once. Let me use John Dumelo as an example. Since when did he become an MP for him to receive a ministerial appointment? Obinim questioned.

The controversial pastor suggested that President John Dramani Mahama appointed Dumelo, along with others, as a way of rewarding those who contributed to his victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mahama has made up his mind that during his four-year tenure in office, he wants everyone who helped him win the election to enjoy the benefits with him,” Obinim asserted.

He further narrated how Dumelo had visited him at his residence multiple times in the past, even using one of his houses for a movie shoot.

John hasn’t reached the level of becoming a minister. John, who is an actor, has come to my house at Ashaley Botwe about five times. He even came to my house to act in a movie with Christabel and David Osei. Now, he is an Honourable Member. Indeed, time changes. My brother John, I salute you.

Obinim’s remarks have sparked debate on social media, with many criticising him for his comments.

One netizen responded: “Mark Okraku Mantey wasn’t even an MP but was made Deputy Minister for the Creative Sector.”

Another user dismissed his opinion entirely, stating: “He should clear off… Who needs his opinion? Smh.”