Mahama to introduce code of conduct for Government officials

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to introduce a comprehensive code of conduct for all government officials as part of efforts to promote accountability, modesty, and responsible governance.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly approved ministers at the Jubilee House on Friday, February 7, 2025, Mahama reiterated that his administration would not tolerate arrogance, extravagance, or misuse of public resources.

The hallmark of this government will be modesty and respect for the Ghanaian people. There will be no room for arrogance and pomposity. The resources you will be working with belong to the Ghanaian people who put us in office.

As part of cost-cutting measures, Mahama announced a ban on non-essential travel for government officials, directing the Chief of Staff to strictly enforce the policy.

All necessary travel must first be cleared by the Office of the President and must be undertaken with modesty.

Reaffirming his commitment to fighting corruption, Mahama noted that the forthcoming code of conduct would clearly define what government officials can and cannot do.

Additionally, he announced that he would soon receive the report from the committee overseeing Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) on February 10.