Asiamah makes special announcement on future of Agradaa’s church after 15-year jail term

Angel Asiamah, husband of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, has announced a revised service schedule for the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, following his wife’s recent 15-year prison sentence at Nsawam.

Mr Asiamah, who has long served as the church’s junior pastor, is now acting as head pastor in Agradaa’s absence. Taking to his TikTok account, he shared a flyer outlining the new fellowship days and church activities.

The flyer features an image of the couple dressed in elegant, star-studded all-black outfits, with Nana Agradaa standing before him in what many interpret as a symbolic gesture of unity and loyalty. The visual suggests that despite her incarceration, Mr Asiamah intends to uphold the ministry’s operations in her honour.

According to the flyer, church fellowship will now take place on Sundays and Tuesdays, with each session running from 7:00 am to 1:30 pm. Mr Asiamah’s commitment to continuing the church’s mission has drawn both praise and prayers from Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing admiration for his dedication during a difficult time.

Nana Agradaa, officially known as Patricia Asiamah, was recently convicted on multiple counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement. The verdict was delivered by an Accra Circuit Court, which sentenced her to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Nana Agradaa

The charges stemmed from a televised event in 2022, during which the former traditional priestess-turned-evangelist claimed she possessed spiritual powers capable of doubling money. She urged congregants to bring large sums of cash to her church, promising miraculous financial returns, none of which materialised.

The scam sparked widespread public outrage and led to her eventual arrest and prosecution.