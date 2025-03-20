A group of heavily armed operatives from the National Security Secretariat raided the private residence of former Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison.

According to news sources, the operation unfolded at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, 19 March, at Roman Ridge while Dr Addison was at home. Around 20 soldiers, arriving in three separate vehicles and armed with rifles, forcefully entered the premises.

Upon gaining access, the operatives swiftly disabled the property's CCTV system before demanding that Dr Addison lead them to all vaults concealed within the house.

However, the former Governor firmly refuted the existence of any such vaults or hidden cash on the premises. Despite his denial, the operatives conducted a thorough search, allegedly leaving the property in disarray.

When their search yielded no results, they allegedly summoned National Security drivers, who proceeded to remove four of Dr Addison’s vehicles, leaving only two behind. Additionally, they confiscated the CCTV monitor and control unit before departing.

Later that evening, the family was reportedly contacted and instructed to retrieve the seized vehicles, which had been left parked opposite Jokers Club in Labadi.

Dr Ernest Addison and his family are reportedly deeply shaken by the incident. This raid comes just a month after a similar operation was carried out at the residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in Accra. On 11 February 2025, a group of 12 individuals—including nine military personnel, plainclothes officers, and two other operatives— entered Mr Ofori-Atta’s home without a warrant or prior notice.