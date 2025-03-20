Ghanaian broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the National Security.

The former Angel FM morning show host is said to have been picked up on the evening of Wednesday, 19 March 2025. While details of his arrest remain unclear, a man—yet to be identified—shared a video circulating on social media claiming that Okatakyie was taken by authorities near Kingsby Hotel in Achimota.

In the video, the man called on the public to rally support and “put pressure on the authorities to release him.” Okatakyie currently hosts a political video podcast titled For the Records, where he is known for his critical commentary on national affairs.

NPP officials condemn the arrest

Following reports of the arrest, the General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, issued a strong condemnation. In a Facebook post, he described the incident as “a dangerous attack on democracy and freedom of speech.”

He added: The arrest of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, a journalist, by the NDC government is a dangerous attack on democracy and freedom of speech! Ghana must not descend into tyranny. He must be released NOW!

Nana B speaks out

The NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, also criticised the arrest. He disclosed that Okatakyie was apprehended “on his way home after writing an exam in school.”

READ MORE: The 10 most streamed Ghanaian artistes on Spotify