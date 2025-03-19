GTA spent enough on Afua Asantewaa to pay 500 Ghanaians’ salaries – Halifax

Ghanaian broadcaster Halifax Ansah Addo has strongly countered claims made by Afua Asantewaa, who recently alleged that she received minimal support during her Guinness World Record singathon attempt.

Speaking on a recent radio programme, Halifax disclosed that the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) alone invested a significant amount of money running into hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis towards supporting Asantewaa’s event. He noted that this figure does not even include the various gifts and support she received from individuals and public figures who attended the event.

Halifax went as far as to warn that if all financial contributions made in support of Afua Asantewaa were fully disclosed, “she might be summoned by EOCO to account for the funds.”

He revealed that the GTA alone spent around GHS 9,000 on hotel accommodation for Asantewaa at the Accra City Hotel (formerly Novotel). In addition, he claimed that the money spent on purchasing goods and services for the programme exceeded GHS 200,000 an amount that, by comparison, could cover the monthly wages of at least 500 Ghanaians based on the current daily minimum wage.

The scale of the support she received is enormous, and far from the narrative she’s putting out there, Halifax stated.

Afua Asantewaa came under heavy public criticism after she claimed she received no support during her singathon, stating that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited her event, only provided medication for a sore throat and no financial contribution.

Dr Bawumia only gave me medicine for my sore throat, no money, she alleged.

Her statement has since been widely condemned as dishonest and ungrateful, with many Ghanaians on social media branding her a “massive liar.”

Afua Asantewaa is one dishonest and ungrateful woman. She lies with a straight face. Dr. Bawumia even booked a one-week stay at the Royal Senchi, a luxury resort in Akosombo, for her and her husband to go and relax and chill after her failed singathon, yet here she is, saying all Dr. Bawumia did for her was buying her medicine for her throat. She was even appointed as a Tourism Ambassador in Dr. Bawumia's administration. How can a person be so ungrateful after all this enjoyment? May God forgive her.

Halifax’s revelations have further intensified the scrutiny on Asantewaa’s statements, as questions now swirl about the true extent of the support she received during her record-breaking attempt.

A member of Afua Asantewaa’s team, entertainment analyst Tilly Akua Nipaa, has addressed recent claims made by the singer regarding a lack of support from the government during her Guinness World Record (GWR) singing marathon attempt.