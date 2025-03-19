Delay reacts as TGMA snubs King Paluta’s biggest hit 'Makoma'

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has expressed her disappointment over the exclusion of King Paluta’s hit track Makoma from the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) nominations.

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Delay shared her disbelief that Makoma, a song that made significant waves throughout 2024 was not recognised in any category of the 2025 TGMA nominations.

How @KingPalutaMusic’s Makoma wasn’t nominated is why I keep praying without ceasing, she wrote. The host of The Delay Show added a reflective note, implying that without constant prayer, what rightfully belongs to someone can easily be taken from them.

Under your very eyes, what belongs to you will be snatched away if you cease praying, she added.

King Paluta demands answers from TGMA board over 'Makoma'

Meanwhile, King Paluta has officially petitioned the organisers of the TGMA regarding the snub. In a letter dated Tuesday, 18th March 2025, the Apicki hitmaker demanded an explanation from the TGMA board for the exclusion of Makoma from the Most Popular Song of the Year category. According to his team, the song was duly submitted for consideration.

Despite meeting the submission requirements, the song failed to receive a nomination in any of the categories for which it was entered. Paluta’s team maintains that ‘Makoma’ is deserving of recognition due to its widespread popularity and impact.

We humbly write to your honourable board to demand some explanations in connection with the snub of ‘Makoma’ by King Paluta — a song we duly submitted for consideration, which we believe remains Ghana’s most popular song released in the year under review, generating the most excitement amongst music lovers to date, the letter stated.