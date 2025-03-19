'Stop hiding in church; focus on education and get a job' – Diana Hamilton advises

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has advised young people to invest more time and effort into their education and careers rather than spending excessive hours in church. While underscoring the importance of spirituality, she stressed the need for a balanced life that supports personal growth and responsibility.
Speaking on an interview with JoyNews, Diana encouraged the youth to build a strong foundation that enables them to support themselves and others.
You need to be able to buy your own shoes before thinking of buying a pair for someone else, she said. But if you’re always in church and not focusing on your education, not learning how to relate to people or operate in a corporate environment, and not figuring out your life’s direction, you’ll find yourself stuck.
She continued, Ten years down the line, you’ll still be dependent on others and claiming you want to help the needy — when in fact, you’ve become the needy. You simply cannot give what you do not have.
Using a practical example, Diana added: Your mum is in the kitchen, and instead of helping her, you say you have choir rehearsal. That’s not balance. You must learn to live a well-rounded life.
Diana Hamilton’s message serves as a reminder to many young Christians that while devotion is admirable, true impact requires preparation, responsibility, and personal development alongside spiritual commitments.