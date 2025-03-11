Best universities in Ghana: Top 10 universities in Ghana (2025 list)

Ghana is home to several prestigious universities that provide quality education across various disciplines. Based on rankings and recognition from sources such as Business Insider Africa, the following universities are among the top institutions in the country for 2025.

1. University of Ghana (UG)

The University of Ghana remains the top-ranked institution in the country. It is known for its excellence in research, diverse academic programmes, and significant contributions to higher education in Africa. UG offers a wide range of courses across various faculties, including Business, Medicine, and Humanities.

2. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

KNUST is widely recognised for its strong emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. It is a leading institution in Ghana for technical and scientific research, producing graduates with skills relevant to modern industries.

3. University of Cape Coast (UCC)

UCC is a reputable university known for its academic excellence, particularly in the field of education. The university consistently ranks among the top in Ghana and offers high-quality programmes in Humanities, Science, and Business.

4. University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) UHAS is a specialised university focusing on medical and health-related courses. It has gained national recognition for its commitment to producing skilled healthcare professionals and conducting research in the medical field.

5. University for Development Studies (UDS) Located in the northern part of Ghana, UDS is committed to bridging the educational gap between urban and rural areas. It focuses on programmes that address development-related challenges and promotes community-based learning.

6. Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) GIMPA is a premier institution specialising in management, governance, and public administration. It plays a crucial role in training professionals for leadership positions in both the public and private sectors.

7. Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) GCTU is a leading university in telecommunications and technology-related studies. It provides students with innovative training in digital communication, information technology, and engineering.

8. Ho Technical University Ho Technical University is well-regarded for its focus on technical and vocational education. It offers practical and skill-based learning, equipping students with hands-on experience in various industries.

9. Ashesi University Ashesi University is a private institution known for its strong emphasis on leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation. It has gained an excellent reputation for producing graduates who are highly sought after in both local and international job markets.

10. Central University Central University is one of the leading private universities in Ghana, offering a diverse range of programmes in Business, Theology, and Social Sciences. It is recognised for its commitment to providing quality higher education in a faith-based environment.