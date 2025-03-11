Top scholarships for Ghanaian students and how to apply

A Guide to Finding and Applying for Scholarships in Ghana
For many Ghanaian students, securing a scholarship can be the key to achieving their academic dreams without the burden of financial stress. Whether you are looking for funding to study locally or abroad, numerous scholarship opportunities are available. However, finding and successfully applying for these scholarships requires strategic planning and the right resources.
Where to Look for Scholarships
1. Ghana Scholarships Secretariat
The Ghana Scholarships Secretariat is the primary government body offering a range of scholarship opportunities for both domestic and international studies. It provides financial support to students based on merit and financial need.
Website: scholarships.gov.gh
2. Online Scholarship Search Tools
Several websites provide extensive lists of scholarships tailored to different academic backgrounds and needs. Some useful platforms include:
CollegeScholarships.org
Scholarship Positions
Scholarships.com
These platforms allow you to search for scholarships based on location, field of study, and eligibility criteria.
3. University Websites
Many universities, both in Ghana and abroad, have their own scholarship programmes. Always check the financial aid section of the university’s website to find available funding opportunities.
4. International Organisations
Major global organisations also provide scholarships specifically for Ghanaian students. Some noteworthy options include:
Commonwealth Scholarship Commission – Funds students from Commonwealth countries to study in the UK.
DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) – Offers scholarships for students looking to study in Germany.
Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program – Provides full funding for academically gifted but economically disadvantaged students.
Specific Scholarships for Ghanaian Students
If you are looking for scholarships tailored to Ghanaian students, consider the following options:
Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program – Offers full scholarships to students across Africa, including Ghana, covering tuition, accommodation, and other expenses.
UG-Tullow Tertiary Scholarship Scheme – Available for undergraduate and postgraduate students at the University of Ghana.
Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program – Supports students from underrepresented backgrounds who want to study abroad.
How to Stay Updated
To avoid missing out on scholarship opportunities, follow the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat and other scholarship providers on social media. Updates and application deadlines are frequently shared on these platforms.
How to Apply for Scholarships
Applying for scholarships can be competitive, so it’s essential to follow the process carefully to increase your chances of success.
1. Create an Account
Most scholarship portals require applicants to create an account on their websites before submitting applications.
2. Complete the Application Form
Ensure all personal and academic information is correctly filled out. You will often need to submit supporting documents such as academic transcripts, admission letters, and financial need statements.
3. Take an Online Aptitude Test
Some scholarships require applicants to complete an online aptitude test as part of the selection process. Be sure to prepare adequately.
4. Prepare for a Selection Interview
Shortlisted candidates may be invited for an interview at a designated location. Research common interview questions and practice answering them confidently.
5. Apply Early
Many students miss out on scholarships due to last-minute applications. Start researching and applying as early as possible to avoid rushing through the process.
6. Highlight Your Strengths
Use your scholarship essay to stand out. Clearly articulate your academic achievements, leadership experiences, and why you deserve the scholarship.
Securing a scholarship requires dedication and persistence. By leveraging the right resources and preparing thoroughly, you can increase your chances of obtaining financial aid to support your education. Remember to stay updated, apply early, and put your best foot forward in your application. With the right strategy, your dream of studying without financial burdens can become a reality!