Top scholarships for Ghanaian students and how to apply

For many Ghanaian students, securing a scholarship can be the key to achieving their academic dreams without the burden of financial stress. Whether you are looking for funding to study locally or abroad, numerous scholarship opportunities are available. However, finding and successfully applying for these scholarships requires strategic planning and the right resources.

A Guide to Finding and Applying for Scholarships in Ghana

Where to Look for Scholarships

1. Ghana Scholarships Secretariat

The Ghana Scholarships Secretariat is the primary government body offering a range of scholarship opportunities for both domestic and international studies. It provides financial support to students based on merit and financial need.

2. Online Scholarship Search Tools

Several websites provide extensive lists of scholarships tailored to different academic backgrounds and needs. Some useful platforms include:

CollegeScholarships.org

Scholarship Positions

Scholarships.com

These platforms allow you to search for scholarships based on location, field of study, and eligibility criteria.

3. University Websites

Many universities, both in Ghana and abroad, have their own scholarship programmes. Always check the financial aid section of the university’s website to find available funding opportunities.

4. International Organisations

Major global organisations also provide scholarships specifically for Ghanaian students. Some noteworthy options include: