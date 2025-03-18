Afua Asantewaa's team member shares evidence of items received from Dr Bawumia

A member of Afua Asantewaa’s team, entertainment analyst Tilly Akua Nipaa, has addressed recent claims made by the singer regarding a lack of support from the government during her Guinness World Record (GWR) singing marathon attempt.

Claims of government support debunked

During a media interview, Tilly refuted Afua Asantewaa’s suggestion that she received no governmental assistance, stating clearly that the team was provided with food, financial contributions, and other items—particularly from the office of the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

I was directed by Socrates Sarfo to deliver the items to the singathon venue, and I did so personally. I also took photos as proof of the donation, Tilly explained.

Photos emerge supporting donation claims

Photos have since surfaced online, allegedly backing Tilly’s claims. The images show food packages, bottles of water, and other items being handed over to the team. Notably, Afua Asantewaa’s husband was spotted in the photos leading the team as they received the packages.

Afua Asantewaa has consistently downplayed suggestions that she received substantial support from the state during her record-breaking attempt. She previously stated that the only thing she received from Dr Bawumia was throat medicine to help her manage vocal strain.

The only thing I received from the former Vice President was medicine for my sore throat, which I have kept as a symbol of how meaningful the gesture was, she shared.

Fans were initially surprised by Afua’s revelation, believing she had received more tangible support from state officials. However, the latest developments, including photographic evidence and testimony from her own team member, suggest there may be more complexity to the story than originally perceived by the public.

I got nothing from government but sore throat medicine from Bawumia - Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian entrepreneur and Guinness World Record aspirant, Afua Asantewaa, has clarified that the sole contribution she received from a government official during her initial sing-a-thon attempt was medication. In a March 13, 2025, interview with Nana Romeo, which was shared on Instagram, Afua Asantewaa refuted claims that she had been gifted cars and an apartment by the previous administration.