Adwoa Safo exposes massive corruption, ghost names in school feeding programme

While Ghanaians are still reeling from the shocking revelations of the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost name scandal, a fresh wave of allegations has been exposed by a top official of the previous administration.

This time, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has revealed alarming corruption schemes within the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP).

Speaking in a recent interview on Movement Radio, she disclosed that upon assuming office, she was instructed by then-President Nana Akufo-Addo to conduct an audit of the programme. However, she claimed she faced strong resistance.

She revealed that the audit exposed massive corruption, particularly in the Central Region:

When I served at the ministry, President Akufo-Addo instructed me to conduct an audit before approving any funds. However, when I attempted to engage some of the women involved, they refused to cooperate. Some even claimed they had powerful connections and opposed my actions.

I completed the audit and submitted my report to Cabinet, revealing that most of the corruption was concentrated in the Central Region. Following backlash, the President distanced himself from the directive, denying he had ever instructed me to conduct the audit. That was when my troubles began.

Adwoa Safo also recalled an alleged corruption scheme proposed to her by one of the programme’s leaders who was now deceased:

The woman boldly approached me with a proposal to introduce ghost schools into the programme as a money-making scheme. I couldn’t speak up because those profiting from it would have come after me.

When asked why she did not resign, she explained that she was advised by a top official of the party to stay in her position.

She further clarified that despite these issues, she had no personal problems with former President Akufo-Addo.