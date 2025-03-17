Akufo-Addo’s arrogance, corruption contributed to NPP’s defeat – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that former President Nana Akufo-Addo played a significant role in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections.

According to him, public perceptions of corruption and arrogance during Akufo-Addo’s administration, and the perceived hijacking of the party discouraged many loyal supporters from voting in the 7th December polls.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyira FM, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that the NPP’s election review committee report on the Ashanti Region highlighted concerns among party supporters that a vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would have effectively extended President Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

During the interview, he recalled advice from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, which was ignored by the president:

In 2017, when President Akufo-Addo assumed office, he visited Otumfuo, who told him that Ghanaians voted out John Mahama due to hunger and anger. He warned that if such a situation repeated itself, the NPP would lose the election.

The former Majority Leader noted that the party’s overwhelming defeat had been anticipated, citing a lack of enthusiasm among supporters during the campaign tour leading up to the election.

During our campaign tour, we would typically see large crowds filled with excitement, but this time, that enthusiasm was absent. That was when we realised we were in a tough battle, and I saw the warning signs.

But we still believed things could change. In fact, if the elections had been held in August instead of December, we would have secured at least 30% of the vote.

Plans to Restructure the Party

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also outlined plans to restructure the party:

In 2008, when we lost, no one wanted to admit they had voted for the NDC. But this time, the defeat was massive. When we visit certain areas, people openly tell us why they refused to vote and assure us that if things improve, they will return. That is a good sign.