‘God bless you all’ - New IGP Yohunu grateful for new appointment at church service

The Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohunu has expressed profound gratitude to President John Mahama for the appointment.
During thanksgiving service held at Joy House Chapel in Lashibi today, the COP extended his gratitude to the Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and the Council of State for considering him worthy of the position.
He further appreciated the dedication of personnel within the Ghana Police Service, praying for God’s blessings upon their lives as they continue to serve.
I thank the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama, I thank the Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and I also thank the Council of State for bestowing this honour upon me, and I thank the people of Ghana. I also thank the entire Ghana Police Service personnel. I say God bless you all.
COP Yohunu was appointed as the new IGP, succeeding Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on March 13.
Meanwhile, many controversies have surrounded the replacement of the IGP, including a lawsuit which challenges the President’s decision.