Breaking: Dampare sacked, COP Yohuno appointed as new IGP

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The decision is in accordance with Articles 91 and 202 of the 1992 Constitution and was made in consultation with the Council of State.

A statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and dated Thursday, 13 March, stated:

COP Yohonu brings forty years of experience to the position of IGP and is expected to oversee the modernisation and transformation of the Ghana Police Service.

COP Yohuno replaces Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who was appointed to the role by former President Nana Akufo-Addo on 21 July 2021, with his tenure taking effect from 1 August 2021.

Injunction against dismissal of IGP and other security heads

Meanwhile, the decision comes just hours after policy think tank IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, along with security expert Professor Kwesi Aning, filed an interlocutory injunction at the Supreme Court to restrain the President from removing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security agency heads.

The suit, filed on Thursday, 11 March, references a pending case filed in March 2024 that challenges the constitutionality of such dismissals by the President. The Supreme Court is set to rule on the matter in May 2025.

In their writ, the applicants argue that dismissing the heads of these security agencies—including the police, National Fire Service, immigration, and prisons—before the court's final ruling would be unfair.

Brief Profile of COP Yohuno

COP Yohuno’s career has been marked by a series of significant appointments and promotions:

November 2007–May 2009: Served as Accra Central Divisional Commander and later as Accra Regional Operations Commander.

2011: Awarded the Grand Medal for his service.

FIND OUT MORE: 10 most polluted cities in Africa – See who tops the list

January 2012: Promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

2013–December 2015: Served as Deputy Accra Regional Commander.

2015: Appointed as the Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD).

January 2016: Promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP) and took on roles as Director-General in charge of Special Duties and later as Director-General of Administration.

July 17, 2024: Appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police before his latest promotion to IGP.