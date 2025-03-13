10 most polluted cities in Africa – See who tops the list

Pollution is no longer just an environmental concern—it has become a major public health crisis affecting millions across Africa.

Rapid urbanisation, industrial growth, and poor waste management have led to dangerously high levels of air, water, and land pollution, putting countless lives at risk.

Air pollution, in particular, is an escalating problem in many African cities like Accra, with thick smog choking the streets and toxic waste seeping into water sources.

The health implications are severe. Prolonged exposure to polluted air has been linked to respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, and lung infections, while increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

The most vulnerable—children and the elderly—bear the brunt of these hazardous conditions.

But which cities are the worst affected?

A recent report by Numbeo ranks the 10 most polluted cities in Africa based on its Pollution Index, which measures overall pollution levels worldwide.

The index takes into account air and water pollution, waste management, cleanliness, noise and light pollution, green spaces, and overall living conditions.

Numbeo assigns the greatest weight to air pollution, followed by water pollution and accessibility, which are considered the two primary pollution factors.

While Accra appears on the list, it is not the most polluted city. So which city claims the unfortunate top spot? Here’s the full ranking.

10 most polluted cities in Africa