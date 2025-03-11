The dirty truth: Why Ghana’s beaches are drowning in plastic – and how to fix it

Ghana’s once-picturesque beaches, renowned for their golden sands and breathtaking coastal scenery, are now increasingly marred by plastic pollution. From discarded water sachets to single-use plastic bags and bottles, the growing crisis is endangering marine life, harming tourism, and threatening the livelihoods of coastal communities. But what is driving this environmental decline, and how can it be addressed?
Why Are Ghana’s beaches overrun with plastic waste?
Inefficient waste management systems
Many areas in Ghana lack effective waste collection and recycling infrastructure. Consequently, plastic waste often ends up in drains and rivers, which are flushed into the ocean during heavy rains. Overflowing gutters and poor drainage systems only exacerbate the issue, pushing waste directly onto the coastline.
Widespread use of single-use plastics
Ghana relies heavily on disposable plastics, particularly for food packaging and water sachets. Due to limited recycling facilities, most of this plastic is improperly discarded, significantly contributing to environmental pollution.
Ocean currents and illegal dumping
Waste from inland regions—and even from neighbouring countries—is swept to Ghana’s shores by ocean currents. Furthermore, some fishing communities and industries engage in illegal dumping of refuse into the sea, worsening the contamination of coastal waters.
Weak enforcement and limited public awareness
Although environmental laws exist, enforcement remains inadequate. Many citizens are unaware of the long-term consequences of plastic pollution, leading to careless disposal habits that fuel the crisis.
How plastic waste is impacting Ghana’s coastline
Harm to marine life
Marine creatures often mistake plastic debris for food or become entangled in it, resulting in injury or death. Research shows that microplastics have already infiltrated the food chain, posing a potential health risk to humans.
Declining Tourism
Beaches like Labadi, Kokrobite, and Ada—once thriving tourist hotspots—are now losing their appeal due to severe pollution. This downturn negatively impacts businesses that depend on tourism, including hotels, restaurants, and local vendors.
Health and sanitation hazards
Polluted beaches can serve as breeding grounds for dangerous bacteria, increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera and typhoid. These health threats are particularly concerning for communities that rely on coastal waters for daily activities and sustenance.
Solutions: What Can Be Done?
Government and Policy Reforms
Enhanced Waste Management
The government must prioritise investment in efficient waste collection and recycling systems to prevent plastic waste from reaching the ocean.
Regulation or ban on single-use plastics
Countries like Rwanda have seen success by banning plastic bags. Ghana could adopt similar measures to curb plastic waste at its source.
Strict enforcement of environmental laws
Authorities must uphold anti-littering regulations and penalise illegal dumping to deter offenders and protect the environment.
Community and individual action
Organised Beach Clean-ups
NGOs, schools, and local community groups can initiate regular beach clean-up efforts to remove waste and raise public awareness.
Adopt the “3 Rs”: reduce, reuse, recycle
Citizens can contribute by using reusable bags and bottles and sorting waste properly for recycling.
Support for sustainable alternatives
Choosing locally made, environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic products can help reduce dependency on disposable materials.
Corporate responsibility
Switch to Eco-Friendly Packaging
Businesses should be encouraged or incentivised to use biodegradable or recyclable materials in their packaging.
Recycling programmes
Companies can partner with recycling firms to create systems where consumers are rewarded for returning used plastics.
Conclusion
Plastic pollution is posing a serious threat to Ghana’s beaches, marine ecosystems, and economic prospects. However, with coordinated action involving government policy, grassroots activism, and corporate responsibility, the situation can be reversed. By acting now, Ghana has the opportunity to restore its coastal beauty and lead the way in sustainable environmental practices across West Africa.