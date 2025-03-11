'Don't come abroad to do karaoke' – Ghanaian lady abroad slams Ghanaian artistes

I am very tired of Ghanaian artistes coming to the UK or oversees to do karaoke.I don't understand how you will spend money fly oversees, book band, book photography, just to come to sing over your own tracks. If you gonna come and sing, sing and perform, put on a show because that is why you are paid to come do, so yesterday i was at the O2, to see R2beess, Olive the boy and King Paluta for their Independence day celebrations, all three of them did not perform because it seems like you didn't try. All three artiste were giving, they didn't rehearse she lamented