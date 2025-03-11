'Don't come abroad to do karaoke' – Ghanaian lady abroad slams Ghanaian artistes

A Ghanaian woman living abroad has sparked conversation online after expressing her deep disappointment with a recent concert featuring R2Bees, OliveTheBoy, and King Paluta at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.
In a viral video posted to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the visibly frustrated fan revealed she had spent her hard-earned money to attend the show, expecting a full experience. Instead, she was met with what she described as a lacklustre performance, with the artists merely singing along to their pre-recorded tracks.
I am very tired of Ghanaian artistes coming to the UK or oversees to do karaoke.I don't understand how you will spend money fly oversees, book band, book photography, just to come to sing over your own tracks. If you gonna come and sing, sing and perform, put on a show because that is why you are paid to come do, so yesterday i was at the O2, to see R2beess, Olive the boy and King Paluta for their Independence day celebrations, all three of them did not perform because it seems like you didn't try. All three artiste were giving, they didn't rehearse she lamented
Her rant has sparked a broader debate within the Ghanaian music community, both at home and in the diaspora, about performance standards, especially on international stages. Many fans echoed her sentiments, criticising artists for not investing in live instrumentation for shows abroad.
Some defended the musicians, citing logistical and financial challenges associated with travelling with a full band. Others, however, argued that international performances demand a higher level of professionalism and presentation, particularly when fans are paying premium ticket prices.