'I deserve it' – King Paluta eyes 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has weighed in on discussions regarding which artist is most deserving of the highly coveted 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year award.

During an interview on Neat FM, King Paluta acknowledged hearing conversations that placed him among the frontrunners for the prestigious accolade. He noted that seasoned rapper Okyeame Kwame had recently endorsed him as the most deserving artist to win the award.

Expressing his views, King Paluta stated that he firmly believes he deserves the 2025 TGMA Artist of the Year award, given his relentless hard work throughout 2024.

The thing is, last year, 2024, when we entered the year, the first hit song I released was Odogwu the Bad, Grandfather featuring King Paluta. What followed was Aseda, he explained.

He elaborated that following the success of his chart-topping hit Aseda, he went on to win Best New Artist and Best Hiplife Song at the 2024 TGMA.

King Paluta further stated:

For the Best New Artist award, if you take the Artist of the Year award, what follows next is Best New Artist. If you consider the award, it meant that I was the only musician who worked very hard in 2023.

The Apicki hitmaker recalled encounters with fans at the airport in 2023, where some confidently predicted he would win Best New Artist of the Year—a prophecy that came true.

Given the endorsements from industry players and music fans, King Paluta remains confident about securing the 2025 Artist of the Year award.

Since other musicians and fans are tipping me as the 2025 Artist of the Year, I am certain about winning it, he affirmed.