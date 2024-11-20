'It’s dangerous' – Okyeame Kwame reveals mum stopped him from joining freemasons

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame reflected on the profound influence his mother has had on both his personal and professional decisions.

I owe everything to her," he shared with a reflective smile. She’s been my guiding light, always steering me away from paths she believes could harm me" he said during an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM

One of the most striking revelations from their discussion was his decision to decline the prestigious title of Nkosuohene (Developmental Chief), offered to him by a close friend who holds a chieftaincy position in Adum. For many, such an honour would be a clear opportunity to cement one’s legacy, but for Okyeame, it wasn’t a decision he could make on his own.

I had to ask my mother first, he explained. "When I told her about it, she didn’t hesitate. She said, ‘Kwame, chieftaincy is a responsibility that comes with dangers you might not foresee. I don’t want you caught up in that world.’ Her words stayed with me, and I turned it down.

His mother’s wisdom extended beyond chieftaincy matters. Okyeame Kwame also revealed that she intervened when he considered joining the Freemasons, a globally recognised fraternal organisation.

I was drawn to the principles they stood for, he admitted, but when I brought it up to my mother, she was adamant. She told me, ‘Freemasonry is dangerous. You could be putting your life at risk if you join.’ That was enough for me to reconsider.

Freemasonry, the world’s oldest fraternity, rooted in medieval stonemason guilds, is known for emphasising brotherhood, charity, and personal growth. However, in African societies, it is often viewed with suspicion due to various myths and misconceptions.