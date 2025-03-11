Popular cartoonist Nii Kpakpo arrested over GH₵448K visa fraud

Samuel Ocantey, popularly known on social media as Nii Kpakpo Gbemi, has been arrested for allegedly using his supposed connections with prominent figures including businessman Ibrahim Mahama to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

Nii Kpakpo, widely known as the creator of the viral Kpakpo Series—a cartoon skit inspired by Family Guy’s Peter Griffin and voiced in Ga—allegedly promised to help a victim secure a United States visa in exchange for payment.

According to FameBugs, the cartoonist reportedly received a sum of approximately GH₵448,000 for three U.S. visas but failed to deliver on the promise. Attempts to retrieve the money were reportedly met with excuses and evasive behaviour. At one point, Nii Kpakpo allegedly claimed he was accompanying President John Mahama on a trip to Nigeria—a statement which FameBugs has verified to be false.

Further investigations indicate that the Mahama family had previously distanced themselves from Kpakpo following earlier reports that he had used Dzata Cement’s name in another fraudulent scheme. Despite this, Kpakpo allegedly continued sharing old videos of himself with the Mahamas on social media to give the illusion of a close relationship.

He was arrested on Friday night and initially held at the Nima Police Station before being transferred to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) as authorities continue their inquiries into the matter.

So far, Ibrahim Mahama’s office has not issued an official statement to disassociate the businessman from the accused’s actions.