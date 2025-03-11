YOLO star Drogba reappears on social media after long Hiatus, shows signs of recovery

Young Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known for his role as Drogba in the hit TV series YOLO, has made a return to the public eye after an extended break from social media.

On Monday, 10 March 2025, the actor posted a heartwarming video on his official Instagram page, capturing a visit from his YOLO co-star, Stephanie Younge, at his residence. In the clip, John—dressed casually in a blue Lacoste shirt and jeans—appeared in high spirits as he spent quality time with Stephanie, who portrayed Jane, his ex-girlfriend and baby mother in the series.

John, who has been battling a demyelinating disease, was seen moving about comfortably, showing encouraging signs of recovery. The two stars shared laughter, posed for photos, and relaxed together on a plush sofa in what appeared to be a beautifully furnished room.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, the actor expressed deep appreciation to Stephanie for postponing her travel plans just to visit him.

Your visit meant the world to me, especially knowing you had a long journey ahead of you tonight. Your selflessness and thoughtfulness are a testament to the kind of person you are, and I’m grateful to have you in my life, @awo_diva. Pray with me wai, he wrote.

This marks John Peasah’s first public appearance since a viral video surfaced in August 2024, showing him receiving prayers from Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah of the Christ Embassy Airport City Youth Church during a Friday Night Miracle Service. In that video, he testified to receiving healing from a neurological condition affecting his brain, eyes, and spinal cord—a condition that could result in vision loss and restricted mobility. Viewers were moved as he was seen walking unaided, an image that sparked mixed reactions across social media.

Prior to this, the actor had been struggling with the debilitating effects of a demyelinating disease, which forced him to halt his promising acting career. His worsening health had led him to launch a GoFundMe campaign to raise $280,000 for treatment.

He has since received various forms of support, including financial assistance from Ghana’s former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who also paid a visit to his home.