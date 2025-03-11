I wanted to do my second sing-a-thon attempt at Time Square - Afua Asantewaa.

Media personality and Guinness World Record hopeful, Afua Asantewaa, has revealed that her team had initially intended to stage her second sing-a-thon attempt in New York City, USA, following her widely publicised debut in Accra in December 2023.

Asantewaa eventually made her second attempt in Kumasi in December 2024. However, unlike the excitement surrounding her first effort, this follow-up was met with limited publicity, low public engagement, and a wave of criticism across social media platforms.

READ ALSO: 10 Daddy Lumba songs that are forever hits

Reacting to the backlash, a visibly frustrated Asantewaa addressed her critics in a social media video, questioning their motives and expressing her disappointment in their threats and lack of action.

You think I’m NPP, and probably you think they gave me $1 billion, which is never the case. You’re threatening me? I remember when I was planning the second attempt, some of you came into my DMs saying, You’re lucky you didn’t do it in Accra.

Why didn’t you come to Kumasi to stop it then? You can threaten me online, but you can’t show up in Kumasi to stop it? she said.

In a surprising turn, Asantewaa disclosed that her team had originally set their sights on holding the second sing-a-thon attempt at the iconic Times Square in New York.

The interesting part is, those who know, know that we were planning to host the second attempt at Times Square in New York. They all knew—my team, my manager, Global Media Alliance, they were all aware, she stated.