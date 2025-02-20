Afua Asantewaa opens up on spiritual challenges during sing-a-thon attempt

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afua Asantewaa, has shared some of the challenges she faced during her attempt to secure a Guinness World Record.

In a recent interview with media personality Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, Afua Asantewaa revealed that she was deeply affected by negative comments on social media about her event. She also disclosed that she encountered severe spiritual difficulties during her first attempt at the sing-a-thon, as she was spiritually unprepared at the time.

The socialite explained that, although she made the necessary physical and spiritual preparations before embarking on her first attempt at the Akwaaba Village in Accra in December 2023, she was unable to overcome the spiritual hurdles.

Sometimes, social media comments can have a significant impact. During my first attempt, they affected me. The challenges were numerous, and they were spiritual in nature. Physically, everyone knew I was going to sing, so I exercised. But for the first attempt, I would say I was spiritually weak. I prayed. We even invited a pastor to pray for us, but the battle in the sing-a-thon is not an easy one. I am speaking from experience, she said.

Afua Asantewaa, who recently travelled to Canada with her husband for a vacation, questioned why some ill-intentioned individuals would seek to spiritually sabotage her attempt to secure a Guinness World Record, especially as she was not financially profiting from the event.

She further disclosed that she and her husband, Mr Kofi Owusu Aduonum, suffered significant financial losses from her participation in the event, as they personally funded the entire project.

According to her, she continued to experience relentless spiritual attacks, prompting her and her husband to embark on intense fasting to prevent further challenges during her second attempt in Kumasi.